Mystery of Bengaluru’s stolen mobile phones

However, a second-hand phone dealer told DH that assigning a new IMEI to the phone is not rocket science. “That was common back in the day. Changing the IMEI number today is feasible, but it is not as prevalent as before. It is, however, inexpensive. You must locate the appropriate individual. Depending on the phone, you may have to pay anywhere from Rs 400 for less expensive phones to Rs 2,500 - 3,000 for iPhones.”