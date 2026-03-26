<p>Bengaluru: Due to road underbridge work between Mysuru and Naganahalli, the following trains will be cancelled or partially cancelled: </p>.<p>Train number 66579 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU will be short-terminated at Pandavapura on April 10 and 15. </p>.<p>Train number 66554 Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will originate from Pandavapura instead of Ashokapuram at its scheduled departure time on April 10 and 15. </p>.<p>Train number 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Passenger will be rescheduled by 100 minutes from SMVT Bengaluru on April 9 and 14. </p>