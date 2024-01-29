NA Haris takes charge as BDA chairman

Haris told reporters that he would work for Bengaluru’s development. “My priority is to develop a masterplan for the city,” he said, pointing out that Bengaluru does not have a vision document.

“I will ensure the plan is put in place,” he assured.

He dismissed as meaningless remarks that he is unfit to hold the position when his own constituency is in shambles. “Those who made these statements do not know the BDA’s role,” he said. “The BDA is just a planning body. It is not as powerful as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). With the limited role, I will do my best.”

Two days before Haris’ appointment, the BDA held a meeting and gave several approvals even before proceedings of the previous meeting was released.

‘BDA a python’

In his first meeting with BDA’s senior staff, Haris quoted his colleagues as saying that the BDA is a python.

“Some feel I have been fed to a python. Hope you will prove me wrong in due course,” he reportedly told senior BDA officers and engineers at the short meeting, where BDA commissioner N Jayaram was also present.

Though the BBMP faces backlash, it is the BDA that has played a significant role in allowing urban sprawl without ensuring basic infrastructure.

The agency is blamed for the lack of green spaces and public playgrounds in the peripheral areas as it is responsible for the change of land use patterns and issuing development plans.