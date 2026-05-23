Namma 112 teams foil abduction bid, rescue woman from suicide attempt in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Two rapid response operations coordinated through the Namma 112 emergency helpline led to the rescue of an abduction victim and a young woman attempting suicide within 24 hours, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> City Police said.</p>.<p>In the first incident, on May 22 around 5 am, four men who had arrived from the airport booked an Uber. After reaching Srinivasa Nagar near Reva College, they threatened the driver with a knife and demanded cash.</p>.<p>When the driver told them he did not have money and that his friend had it, the accused called the friend to the location and tried to abduct him.</p>.<p>The victim escaped and alerted the Namma 112 helpline.</p>.<p>The call was relayed to Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramamurthy and Police Constable Raju, who were on duty in Hoysala 164 attached to the Yelahanka police station. Police said the officers reached the spot within 16 minutes.</p>.Bengaluru police rescue 16-year-old girl threatening to jump off apartment building.<p>On seeing the police, the suspects tried to flee. One person was apprehended and the victim was rescued safely. Further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>In a separate incident on May 21 around 11.38 am, a local resident alerted Namma 112 about a woman attempting suicide near NRI Layout Smart Bazaar.</p>.<p>The information was passed on to Police Sub-Inspector Mohammed Ali Imran and Head Constable Dinesh, who were on duty in Cheeta 259. Police said the officers reached the spot within 12 minutes.</p>.<p>The officers found the woman standing on the fifth floor of a building. They rushed upstairs, rescued and counselled her, and later spoke to her mother.</p>.<p>The woman was admitted to Nimhans for treatment and care.</p>.<p>Police described the incidents as examples of timely intervention, public vigilance and emergency response coordination, and urged citizens to continue using the Namma 112 helpline during emergencies.</p>