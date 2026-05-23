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Namma 112 teams foil abduction bid, rescue woman from suicide attempt in Bengaluru

When the driver told them he did not have money and that his friend had it, the accused called the friend to the location and tried to abduct him.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruSuicideAbduction

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