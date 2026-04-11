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Namma BMTC: The good and the gaps

BMTC’s intelligent transport system is functional, but has a few gaps to fill. Meanwhile, BMTC officials take the initiative to help commuters.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 20:31 IST
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