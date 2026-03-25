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Namma Metro at a glance: Bengaluru techie builds interactive map of metro commute

Shraddha Kulkarni, the 24-year-old behind the project, says the website is designed for anyone interested in the city’s metro system, from citizens to transport planners and non-profits.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:43 IST
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