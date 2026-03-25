<p>A Bengaluru-based developer has built an interactive website that offers insights into commuter behaviour and travel patterns related to N<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">amma Metro</a>. Called ‘Bengaluru Metro at a Glance’, the platform has logged 85,000 views since it was posted on X on March 15.</p>.<p>Shraddha Kulkarni, the 24-year-old behind the project, says the website is designed for anyone interested in the city’s metro system, from citizens to transport planners and non-profits. It is based on August 2025 data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application. “The data provides a station-wise breakdown of ridership. It can help people identify peak hours at nearby stations, track passenger usage, and better understand the city’s transit system,” says Shraddha, who develops AI-based solutions for global pharmaceutical firms.</p>.IPL 2026 RCB home matches | From ticket bookings to free metro facility: Here's all you need to know .<p>According to the RTI data, Benniganahalli, M G Road, and Indiranagar were among the busiest stations, and together they served more passengers than the 25 low-footfall stations combined. While some stations handled up to 40,000 passengers daily, others saw as few as 689. The Yellow Line operated at 37% of the Purple Line’s load. The website also highlights accessibility gaps. Only about 15% of commuters live within walking distance of a metro station. </p>.<p>Shraddha built the website as a weekend project, using the AI tool Claude. Since its launch, X users have commented that the platform can help BMRCL take corrective action. “I am waiting for more reliable data on the Yellow Line to update the website,” Shraddha says.</p>.<p>Visit shraddha-kulkarni.com for details.</p>