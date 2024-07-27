Namma Metro daily ridership nears a record 7.5 lakh

Bengaluru: Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever average daily ridership in June, according to data released by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
On average, a record 7,45,659 travelled by metro trains per month last month, bringing in total revenue of Rs 58.23 crore.
The previous highest average daily ridership was 7,18,170, recorded in May. Before that, the highest average daily ridership was recorded in February (7.05 lakh), January (7.01 lakh) and December 2023 (6.88 lakh).
In June, Namma Metro's average daily ridership hit an all-time record, with 2,23,69,774 passengers traveling by train, generating Rs 58.23 crore in revenue.
The highest ridership was on June 19 (8,08,071), and the highest revenue was on June 3 (Rs 2.51 crore).
