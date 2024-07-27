Namma Metro daily ridership nears a record 7.5 lakh

Bengaluru: Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever average daily ridership in June, according to data released by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

On average, a record 7,45,659 travelled by metro trains per month last month, bringing in total revenue of Rs 58.23 crore.

The previous highest average daily ridership was 7,18,170, recorded in May. Before that, the highest average daily ridership was recorded in February (7.05 lakh), January (7.01 lakh) and December 2023 (6.88 lakh).