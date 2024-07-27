Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Namma Metro daily ridership nears a record 7.5 lakh

In June, Namma Metro's average daily ridership hit an all-time record, with 2,23,69,774 passengers traveling by train, generating Rs 58.23 crore in revenue.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 21:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever average daily ridership in June, according to data released by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). 

On average, a record 7,45,659 travelled by metro trains per month last month, bringing in total revenue of Rs 58.23 crore. 

The previous highest average daily ridership was 7,18,170, recorded in May. Before that, the highest average daily ridership was recorded in February (7.05 lakh), January (7.01 lakh) and December 2023 (6.88 lakh). 

In June, Namma Metro's average daily ridership hit an all-time record, with 2,23,69,774 passengers traveling by train, generating Rs 58.23 crore in revenue.

The highest ridership was on June 19 (8,08,071), and the highest revenue was on June 3 (Rs 2.51 crore). 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 July 2024, 21:28 IST
BengaluruNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT