Namma Metro gets first Blue Line train; trial run months away as tracks not yet ready

<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has received the first train for the Blue Line, the crucial 58.19-km corridor connecting Silk Board Junction with the Kempegowda International Airport via KR Puram and Hebbal. </p>.<p>Early Thursday morning, six coaches of the driverless train arrived at the Baiyappanahalli depot from BEML's Thippasandra plant in the city. The coaches were unloaded and moved to the Inspection Bay Line in the afternoon, a senior BMRCL official told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>Although the train's arrival marks a milestone for the Blue Line, it is unlikely to be moved to the mainline before July-end. Full-fledged trial runs on the tracks will take many more months afterwards, another senior official said. </p>.<p>With another train expected in the coming weeks, both will undergo static tests at the Baiyappanahalli depot, which has been repurposed for the Blue Line. </p>.Relief for Bengaluru commuters as peak-hour frequency on Namma Metro Yellow Line improves.<p>"For now, the train will be stationed at Baiyappanahalli and undergo tests. By July-end, we expect to run it on the test track connecting the depot and partially to the mainline. Full-fledged trials will start only when the entire line is ready," the official explained. </p>.<p>The Blue Line has two corridors: a 19.75-km corridor connecting Silk Board Junction with KR Puram and a 38.44-km corridor linking KR Puram with the airport. </p>.<p>The Silk Board Junction-KR Puram corridor is in advanced stages of construction and its latest deadline is December 2026. By the end of April, track plinth casting was 86.37% complete in Package 1 and 79.23% complete in Package 2. The airport section will open by December 2027. </p>.<p>The official said work was still underway at Marathahalli, Silk Board Junction and some other sections, with recent labour shortages slowing progress. </p>.<p>The new train will not require many statutory approvals because it is similar to the Pink Line trains, six of which have been delivered so far. </p>.<p>"Oscillation certification for the Pink Line trains is expected by June-end. We will then seek rolling stock approval from the Railway Board and other authorities. For Blue Line trains, only oscillation certification will be required. But these trials will begin only in October-November when the tracks are fully ready," the official explained. </p>.<p>In all, BEML will supply 37 trains for the Blue Line, including 21 with luggage racks for the KR Puram-airport section. </p>