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Namma Metro gets first Blue Line train; trial run months away as tracks not yet ready

Early Thursday morning, six coaches of the driverless train arrived at the Baiyappanahalli depot from BEML's Thippasandra plant in the city.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 21:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

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