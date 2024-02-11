Namma Metro is Bengaluru's lifeline, will expand in a phased manner: BMRCL boss

Bengaluru: M Maheshwar Rao, the 1995-batch IAS officer born in Udupi and educated in Hyderabad, Singapore and Harvard, is in the hot seat as the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Ever since he took office a month ago, Rao has been a busy man. He's visiting metro sites and reviewing projects daily. With a network of over 74 km and 66 stations, Namma Metro is India's second-largest and is on the cusp of greater things. It's constructing 102 km of new lines and will soon start work on another 82 km. It has proposed another 129 km in what could be Phase 4.

Rao took time off his busy schedule to speak to DH about all things Namma Metro. Here are the edited excerpts:

Namma Metro began operations over 12 years ago. Has it fulfilled people's aspirations and achieved the desired ridership? What challenges does it face?

Namma Metro started operations with a 6.7-km line in 2011 and currently operates a network of 74 km. From just 35,000 earlier, it now serves more than 7 lakh passengers daily. Namma Metro has become the lifeline of Bengaluru and is reaching the desired ridership. Since metro networks are capital-intensive, they have to be built in a phased manner but last generations.

How is the BMRCL addressing complaints about poor last-mile connectivity, integration with other transport modes and extending service hours?

We have taken many initiatives to provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity from metro stations. As per an MoU signed with us, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operates 148 feeder buses on 42 routes covering 32 stations. We have signed agreements with the Bengaluru traffic police to run prepaid auto fare booths at five stations and will soon open more.

We have also coordinated with the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT( to set up pedal ports and cycle stands at 10 stations to promote public bicycle sharing. Parking space (1,09,995 square metres) has been provided at 53 stations (60 locations) for 14,531 two-wheelers and 2,641 four-wheelers. Three new parking lots will come up at Green Line extension stations and 16 on the Yellow Line.

Safety is our top priority. We run trains from 5 am until midnight (trains start at 7 am on Sundays). We get only a few hours to maintain trains. We extend the services on special occasions.

When do expect to receive the eight trains required to start operations on the Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra)?

Except for the prototype train, all other trains are to be manufactured at Titagarh Rail System Limited (TRSL) under (contractor) CRRC's supervision, quality control, testing and commissioning during manufacturing.

The body shells of two trainsets have been delivered at TRSL and the outfitting works have started. Further, regular manufacturing and delivery will be two trainsets per month.

Being a new rolling stock, the trainset requires technical sanction from the Railway Board after clearance from the statutory authorities such as the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). To obtain the required sanctions, the prototype train has to undergo more than 32 tests as well as signalling tests, which require six months.

What is the realistic deadline for opening the Yellow Line and the Green Line extension (Nagasandra-Madavara)?

Both lines are nearing completion and will be opened once approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is obtained.

How has been the progress on the Blue and Pink lines? When can people expect to take the metro to the airport?

On the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagavara), the construction of stations is 75% complete and tunnelling is 91% complete. On the Blue Line, the civil work progress is 52% for Phase 2A (Silk Board-KR Pura) and 32% for Phase 2B (KR Pura-Airport).

What is the status of Phase 3 (JP Nagar 4th Phase-Hebbal & Magadi Road-Kadabagere)?

After submission, discussions, reviews and replies to the comments received from various ministries and departments, the approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in the advanced stage. Pre-construction activities, including land acquisition, shifting of utilities and the enumeration of trees, have been taken up.

What about Phase 3A (Sarjapur-Hebbal)?

The draft DPR is under scrutiny and will be submitted to the government once the process is completed.

The BMRCL has proposed extending the metro to satellite towns and constructing an additional line under Phase 4. Has any feasibility study been taken up for Phase 4?

Based on letters from various representatives for the extension of metro rail corridors and with the state government's approval, the BMRCL will soon invite tenders for the preparation of feasibility studies and finalise the lines.

The BMRCL achieved its first-ever profit after interest in 2022-23. How has been the financial progress in this fiscal year? What are the plans to increase non-fare revenue?

We expect to see profit after interest this year, too. We plan to increase non-fare box revenue through innovative financing where we invite corporate companies to fund metro construction in exchange for naming rights, advertisements, commercial space and direct connectivity.

We also lease the space at metro stations for advertisements and shops/kiosks. Fifty such kiosks are operational at 16 stations. We are identifying vacant large land parcels to develop and lease them for commercial development.