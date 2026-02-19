<p>Passengers travelling through Bengaluru’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> may soon be allowed to carry sealed liquor bottles. <br><br>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has given an in-principle approval to the move, according to a report published by <em>The New</em> <em>Indian Express</em>. The report noted that the topic has been discussed on several occasions, including a recent meeting. <br><br>The BMRCL said that once the move is approved, the change will be incorporated in the metro’s rules and there would be no need for special permission or licence.</p><p>The report quoted sources as saying, “We will follow the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> model. Currently, carrying liquor is allowed on the airport line of the Delhi Metro. Once Namma Metro is connected to the airport, which is expected in about two years, liquor will be allowed.”<br><br>Currently, the BMRCL lists 58 prohibited items across eight categories, including explosives, sharp objects, firearms, tools, disabling chemicals, and flammable items. Liquor falls under the flammable category, listed as alcohols and spirits.</p>.Namma Metro trains slow down between Jayanagar, RV Road.<p>The report quoted an official saying that there is no specific reason for banning alcohol on metro trains, noting that people already travel after consuming alcohol. Consumption must remain within permissible limits, although the official did not clarify what those limits are and urged passengers to behave responsibly.<br><br>“We have received several requests and feedback over the years questioning why liquor is prohibited on a public transport system. Some have pointed out that while eating and drinking are not allowed inside trains, carrying sealed bottles like any other luggage should not pose a problem. There have also been instances where security staff at some stations have allowed passengers to carry bottles,” the official said.<br><br>The report quoted BMRCL Director (RES and O&M) Sumit Bhatnagar stating that discussion on permitting liquor bottles inside metro trains are ongoing.</p>