Namma Metro paper tickets in all stations for World Cup matches

Bengaluru: With Bengaluru set to host five matches during the ICC World Cup, Namma Metro will issue return journey paper tickets to help cricket fans reach the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Located in the heart of the city, the stadium will host matches on October 20 and 26, and on November 4, 9 and 12.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will issue paper tickets from all stations from 7 am onwards on the said dates. These tickets will be valid for single journeys from Cubbon Park/MG Road to any metro station on the same day from 4 pm onwards.
The paper tickets will help commuters avoid long queues at Cubbon Park and MG Road metro stations on the day of the match, the BMRCL said in a statement.
Besides, QR code tickets purchased on the day of the match will be valid for the whole day. These tickets can be bought on WhatsApp, PayTM and the Namma Metro app, the statement added.