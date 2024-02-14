Namma Metro Phase 3 plan afoot; Rs 1,000 cr sought from state govt

Bengaluru: Groundwork is set to begin on Namma Metro’s Phase 3 as the BMRCL has sought over Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming state budget to undertake works related to two new lines.

Phase 3 will be 44.65 km long and have two new lines (JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura and Hosahalli to Kadabagere).

The first line will cover the western part of the Outer Ring Road while the second will run along Magadi Road.