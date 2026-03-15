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Namma Metro Pink Line gets fourth train from BEML

The six-coach trainset arrived at the Kothanur depot, Bannerghatta Road, from BEML's New Thippasandra plant on March 13, a senior BMRCL official said.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:23 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroBEML

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