<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro has received the fourth train for the Pink Line whose elevated section it aims to open this May. </p>.<p>The six-coach trainset arrived at the Kothanur depot, Bannerghatta Road, from BEML's New Thippasandra plant on March 13, a senior BMRCL official said. </p>.<p>The trainset has been moved to the Inspection Bay Line (IBL) for necessary tests. </p>.<p>The PSU rolled out the Pink Line's prototype train on December 11, 2025, and then dispatched two more trains in February. </p>.<p>The BMRCL is in the process of receiving statutory clearances for the prototype. </p>.Bengaluru: Notice to acquire over 7,000 acres for Bidadi Township soon.<p>The BMRCL aims to open the 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara-Taverekere section in May. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Third DTG train</strong></span></p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) has dispatched a second DTG train for the Purple and Green lines. </p>.<p>The trainset's three coaches were dispatched on March 13 and three more the following night. The train is expected to reach the Peenya depot later this month. </p>.<p>These two trains, along with the China-made prototype delivered in January 2025, will be inducted into the Purple and Green lines by May-June to ease peak-hour overcrowding, another senior BMRCL official said. </p>.<p>The Purple and Green lines currently have 57 trains. </p>