<p>Bengaluru: The Railway Board has issued provisional sanction for new trains for the Purple/Green lines, boosting hope that the busy metro corridors will finally get more trainsets during peak hours by May-June. </p>.<p>The Railway Board communicated the provisional sanction to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a letter on April 1.</p>.<p>The sanction is subject to the following conditions: The maximum speed of the new trains will be 80 kmph in fully inflated mode and 25 kmph in the deflated mode of the secondary air spring. </p>.<p>The BMRCL will also need a separate sanction from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) by submitting the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) report related to the train's integration, operation and compatibility with the Direct To Go (DTG) signalling and train control system for the Purple and Green lines, the Railway Board stated. </p>.<p>The BMRCL has received three DTG trains, including a prototype delivered in January 2025, for the Purple and Green lines. The trains must pass 37 statutory clearances before entering passenger service. </p>.Namma Metro receives new train for Green Line.<p>The BMRCL had approached the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the Ministry of Railways, to conduct statutory trials related to oscillation, braking, speed and system integration tests for the trains. The CMRS will issue the final sanction after receiving the ISA certificate. </p>.<p>A senior BMRCL official had told <span class="italic"><em>DH </em></span>that the ISA certification process had begun, with a new signalling software currently being tested. The BMRCL expects to receive all approvals by May-June. </p>.<p>The new trains have been supplied by China's CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, which will deliver a total of 21 trains for the Purple and Green lines in partnership with the Bengal-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL). </p>.<p>The existing 57 trains were supplied by BEML. </p>