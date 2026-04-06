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Namma Metro Purple-Green line crowding to ease; new trains set to get nod

The Railway Board communicated the provisional sanction to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in a letter on April 1.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 21:09 IST
India NewsBengaluruNamma MetrometroBMRCL

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