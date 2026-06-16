Namma Metro receives 13th Yellow Line train in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a>) on Monday received the 13th train for the Yellow Line, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The six-coach train arrived at the Hebbagodi depot early Monday morning and is currently being unloaded from trailers. The coaches will be assembled into a trainset before being moved to the Inspection Bay Line (IBL) for static testing.</p>.<p>Before entering passenger service, the train must complete 750 km of dynamic testing on the main line tracks, a process that can only be carried out during nighttime hours.</p>.Relief for Bengaluru commuters as peak-hour frequency on Namma Metro Yellow Line improves.<p>The 19.75-km Yellow Line currently operates with 10 trains, providing a peak-hour frequency of seven minutes. Two additional trains are undergoing testing and are expected to be deployed in the coming weeks, officials said.</p>.<p>The 14th and 15th trains are being manufactured by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) near Kolkata and are expected to be dispatched by early July, completing the entire order for the Yellow Line. TRSL will then focus on delivering 18 trains for the Green and Purple lines.</p>.<p>By the Yellow Line's first anniversary on August 11, all 15 trains are expected to be operational, reducing peak-hour frequency to five minutes or less. Around two trains will be maintained as reserve stock to handle emergencies and operational contingencies.</p>.<p>BEML is expected to begin supplying six additional trains for the Yellow Line in 2027.</p>