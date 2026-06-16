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Namma Metro receives 13th Yellow Line train in Bengaluru

Before entering passenger service, the train must complete 750 km of dynamic testing on the main line tracks.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:10 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma MetroBMRCL

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