Namma Metro receives new train for Green Line

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) has finally delivered its first India-assembled train for the Green Line. </p>.<p>The six-coaches — dispatched on February 18 — arrived at the Peenya depot earlier this week. They were unloaded, formed into a trainset, and moved to the Inspection Bay Line (IBL), a senior BMRCL official told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>The Distance-To-Go (DTG) train will undergo static and electrical circuit testing, followed by 750 km of trial runs on the mainline during night time. TRSL is expected to dispatch a second DTG train later this month. </p>.<p>These two trains, along with the China-made prototype delivered in January 2025, will be inducted into the Purple and Green lines by May-June to ease peak-hour overcrowding, another senior BMRCL official said. </p>.Three more trains by June to ease overcrowding on Purple & Green lines in Bengaluru.<p>The BMRCL is in the process of receiving statutory clearances for the prototype. </p>.<p>The Purple and Green lines currently have 57 trains. </p>.<p>From April onwards, TRSL will supply the seven remaining trains for the Yellow Line before beginning to deliver 18 more trains for the Purple and Green lines. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Speed restriction</strong></span></p>.<p>The BMRCL has imposed a temporary speed restriction on train operations between RV Road and Jayanagar to facilitate routine preventive maintenance. It is replacing support bearings in the area for the long-term safety and reliability of the metro corridor. </p>.<p>"As part of the BMRCL's standard safety protocols, whenever any technical parameter requires closer observation, train speeds are temporarily regulated to ensure the highest levels of operational safety. While train services on the Green Line continue to operate as per schedule, passengers may experience slightly increased travel time between the RV Road and Jayanagar stations," it said. </p>