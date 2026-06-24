Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Namma Metro resumes full Purple Line services after Tuesday evening chaos

BMRCL says the technical snag, which had crippled operations at the busy Cubbon Park Metro Station on Tuesday evening, has been successfully rectified.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 02:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Namma Metro resumes full Purple Line services after Tuesday evening chaos

In one line
Namma Metro's Purple Line services fully resumed after a technical failure caused chaos at Cubbon Park station.
Key facts
Technical failure
A serious technical issue at Cubbon Park Metro Station on Tuesday evening crippled operations, suspending services between MG Road and Magadi Road.
Service disruption
BMRCL operated short-loop services between MG Road-Whitefield and Magadi Road-Challaghatta to manage the crisis, causing massive crowds and chaos.
Restoration success
The technical snag was rectified overnight, and full Purple Line services resumed from 5 am on Wednesday, June 24, as per the regular timetable.
BMRCL's response
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd thanked commuters for their patience and cooperation during the temporary disruption.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 02:26 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNamma Metro

Follow us on :

Follow Us