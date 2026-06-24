Namma Metro resumes full Purple Line services after Tuesday evening chaos

Namma Metro's Purple Line services fully resumed after a technical failure caused chaos at Cubbon Park station.

In one line

Key facts

• Technical failure A serious technical issue at Cubbon Park Metro Station on Tuesday evening crippled operations, suspending services between MG Road and Magadi Road.

• Service disruption BMRCL operated short-loop services between MG Road-Whitefield and Magadi Road-Challaghatta to manage the crisis, causing massive crowds and chaos.

• Restoration success The technical snag was rectified overnight, and full Purple Line services resumed from 5 am on Wednesday, June 24, as per the regular timetable.