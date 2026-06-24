Namma Metro resumes full Purple Line services after Tuesday evening chaos

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Namma Metro's Purple Line services fully resumed after a technical failure caused chaos at Cubbon Park station.
Key facts
• Technical failure
A serious technical issue at Cubbon Park Metro Station on Tuesday evening crippled operations, suspending services between MG Road and Magadi Road.
• Service disruption
BMRCL operated short-loop services between MG Road-Whitefield and Magadi Road-Challaghatta to manage the crisis, causing massive crowds and chaos.
• Restoration success
The technical snag was rectified overnight, and full Purple Line services resumed from 5 am on Wednesday, June 24, as per the regular timetable.
• BMRCL's response
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd thanked commuters for their patience and cooperation during the temporary disruption.
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Published 24 June 2026, 02:26 IST