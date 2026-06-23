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No Namma metro from MG Road to Majestic and beyond after technical snag in train at Cubbon Park

Large crowds gathered outside the MG Road metro station.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetrometroCubbon ParkMG Road

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