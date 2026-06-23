No Namma metro from MG Road to Majestic and beyond after technical snag in train at Cubbon Park

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/metro">Metro </a>services on the Purple Line plunged into chaos on Tuesday after a train developed a technical snag at the Cubbon Park station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>As a result, metro train services have been suspended between MG Road and Magadi Road. </p>.DH Interview | 'Metro alone can't solve Bengaluru traffic': KBG defends big road projects.<p>"A train encountered a technical problem at the Cubbon Park metro station, resulting in suspension of train services. As a temporary measure, we're running short-loop services only between MG Road and Whitefield and between Magadi Road and Challaghatta. The Magadi Road station has turnout tracks, helping train movements on both sides. We're taking measures to restore train services on the entire Purple Line," BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Large crowds have gathered outside the MG Road metro station. Homebound commuters are making frantic efforts to hail autos and cabs to resume theirs journeys.</p><p>Around 6.30 pm, Majestic-bound passengers were asked to deboard at MR Road. </p><p>"Around 6.30 pm, we were asked to get off the metro. We are now looking for other ways but because it's the peak hour, all options are expensive," said Manjunath, who was travelling from Whitefield to Kengeri. </p><p>Some commuters began sharing cabs and autos. </p><p>Rishika Kumari was among those who shared an auto with another commuter. "I live 15 km away and auto drivers are demanding Rs 450. I found other commuters haggling with auto drivers for the same locality, so we are sharing an auto."</p>