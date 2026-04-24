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Namma Metro services to start early this Sunday for TCS World 10K Bengaluru

During the first hour, trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes. The frequency will then be reduced to 30 minutes until 7 am. After 7 am, services will run as per the regular timetable
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 20:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroIndian politcs

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