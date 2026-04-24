<p>Bengaluru:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro"> Namma Metro</a> train services will begin early this Sunday to facilitate public movement for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The run is scheduled to start from Manekshaw Parade Ground.</p>.Namma Metro Purple-Green line crowding to ease; new trains set to get nod.<p>The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that train services will commence from Bommasandra at 3 am, Madavara at 3.20 am, Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Silk Institute at 3.30 am, and Challaghatta at 3.35 am.</p>.<p>During the first hour, trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes. The frequency will then be reduced to 30 minutes until 7 am. After 7 am, services will run as per the regular timetable, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL</a> said.</p>