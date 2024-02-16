Namma Metro will add 44 km by March 2025, BMTC will induct 1,334 electric & 820 diesel buses: Siddaramaiah

On February 8, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that the Pink Line would open in 2025, without specifying an exact time frame.

Siddaramaiah called Namma Metro one of the best metro services in the country and the lifeline of Bengaluru’s transport system. "Every day, more than eight lakh people use metro services. By March 2025, an additional 44 km of metro line will be added to the existing 74 km," he stated.

He added that the Outer Ring Road-Airport line under Namma Metro's Phase 2 and Phase 2A would be completed by June 2026. "It is a matter of pride that during current year, the metro rail service has become profitable (operational profit) for the first time in its history," he said.

The state government has accorded administrative approval for works under Phase 3 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore, and the union government's approval is awaited, he said.

A draft DPR is being prepared for the construction of a metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal via Agara, Koramangala, Dairy Circle and Mehkri Circle under Phase 3A, and will be submitted for approval to the central government, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, which was moving at a snail’s pace, had picked up pace and civil works for Corridor 2 from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara were being implemented speedily. Work orders have been issued for the construction of a 46.2-km line from Heelalige to Rajanukunte under Corridor 4.

Additionally, Requests For Proposal (RFP) have been invited for the operation and management of rolling stock, and agreements are being signed with the European Investment Bank and Germany's KFW Bank for financial assistance. "During this year, we will draw the attention of the central government towards this ambitious project and will urge them to provide additional grants. The state government will release matching grants," the CM said.

The chief minister said that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) would add 1,334 electric buses and 820 BS-6 diesel buses. The BMTC ferries 42 lakh people per day on average, he said. The transport corporation is also developing a vehicle tracking mobile app with women’s safety features for the benefit of commuters, he said.

The state government is also installing an Area Traffic Signal Control System at 28 major junctions in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Japanese government by using state-of-the-art technology. The project will help reduce vehicle density at traffic signals by 30 per cent and average delays by 13 per cent, he said.