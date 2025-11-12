<p>Namma Pride 2025 kicked off on November 1. A host of events are being held, leading up to the annual Pride March on December 7.</p><p>The month-long series will have activities such as ‘Queer Karaoke’ on November 14, ‘Pride Board Games’ on November 15, and a badminton tournament and pole dancing workshop on November 16. November 20 will mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, “a solemn day to honour those we’ve lost from the transgender community”, says Ayaan Syed, core member of Namma Pride.</p><p>Some of the highlights of the month-long celebrations include a ‘Diversity Fair’ on November 22, which will feature a flea market, and dance and poetry performances.</p><p>The ‘Drag Darbaar: All Queens Assemble’ on November 30 “will include a party and fashion walk featuring drag queens and kings”, he adds.</p>.RTX’s Collins Aerospace opens 26-acre facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru.<p>A pre-Pride fundraiser party will be held on December 6, followed by the ‘Pride Walk’ from Kanteerava Stadium to Town Hall on December 7.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“A few of the events add fresh experiences this year — such as the karaoke, board games, aerial hoop workshop, and ‘Drag Darbaar’,” Ayaan explains, adding that nine of the events are fundraisers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He adds that this year’s ‘demands meeting’ held on November 1 brought together representatives from 27 Karnataka districts and discussed “working towards holding Pride marches across the state.”</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Event timings and venues will be posted on Namma Pride’s social media. For details, check @nammapride on Instagram.</span></p>