Namma Yatri's birthday feature aims to bring a smile on drivers' faces, Bengalureans say 'so cute'

Bengaluru's Namma Yatri, an app used for booking auto rides in the city, has a new feature now. After the ride is booked, the passenger will know if it's their driver's birthday through a notification and will allow passengers to wish them a happy birthday.

This new feature is aimed to bring a sense of connection between the passengers and drivers.

Namma Yatri app is India's first open mobility auto booking app for people in Bengaluru.