Namma Yatri's birthday feature aims to bring a smile on drivers' faces, Bengalureans say 'so cute'

Birthdays hold a special significance for everyone. When someone remembers and wishes you on your special day, gives you a heartwarming feeling within, making the occasion even more memorable.
Bengaluru's Namma Yatri, an app used for booking auto rides in the city, has a new feature now. After the ride is booked, the passenger will know if it's their driver's birthday through a notification and will allow passengers to wish them a happy birthday.
This new feature is aimed to bring a sense of connection between the passengers and drivers.
Namma Yatri app is India's first open mobility auto booking app for people in Bengaluru.
A resident of Bengaluru had recently posted a screenshot of the app notification on X, that read, "Today is your driver's birthday, your warm wishes will make their day even more special!" along with the driver's name.
The caption posted along with the picture read, "I had no idea this feature existed, so cute actually!"
The post now has over 97.4k views and looks like many people were unaware of such feature. Netizens are calling this feature of Namma Yatri 'wholesome' and 'cute'.
A user commented, "Great feature indeed, warmth and gratitude will go long way."
"Cute. Love it," commented a second.