<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Thursday alleged irregularities in the civic works executed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.<p>Narayanaswamy told a press conference that Rs 1,301 crore had been spent in two years (2023-24 and 2024-25), but noted that the corresponding figure had been Rs 1,040 crore in 2025-26 alone. </p>.<p>"This shows how they are managing Bengaluru. How have they spent the amount? Did the number of roads increase," he sought to know.</p>.<p>The LoP also alleged irregularities in waste collection. "For waste collection, they have made packages and called for tenders. After contractors have quoted their rates, there have been dealings about the percentage. Are you collecting funds for the GBA polls from the contractors?," he charged.</p>.<p>Noting that the issue had appeared before the Cabinet on Thursday, Narayanswamy felt an approval by the Cabinet would mean that "sufficient funds have been collected" for the polls.</p>.<p>"If the GBA elections happen now, people of Bengaluru will humiliate Congress," he said.</p>