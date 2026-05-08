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Narayanaswamy alleges irregularities in Greater Bengaluru Authority works

Narayanaswamy told a press conference that Rs 1,301 crore had been spent in two years (2023-24 and 2024-25), but noted that the corresponding figure had been Rs 1,040 crore in 2025-26 alone.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 22:52 IST
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