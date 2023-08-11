National HRD Network elects executive committee

The National HRD Network, a platform enabling HR professionals to connect and learn the best practices, recently elected its executive committee for 2023-25.
The executive committee comprises Anish Philip, president; Naga Siddharth, vice-president; Kasturi Cotha, secretary; Aparajita Pant, treasurer; Richa Sarna, joint secretary; and Dr Savitha GR, Sandhya George, Mitchell Dudani, and Dr Rony Kurien.
The network’s Bengaluru chapter conducts monthly meetings and capacity-building programmes beneficial for young HR professionals and students.
“Students can become a part of the network. It opens up several avenues for growth and learning as they can seek help from their network and benefit from insights shared in the monthly meetings,” Siddharth told DH.
HR professionals interested in joining the network need to only fill a form on their website to sign up.