National Space Day: NSIL to organise quiz, startup contest

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of Isro, will organise a quiz on space-related topics for high school students and a startup pitch competition for engineering students on August 2.
The event will be held at the Isro headquarters here, in connection with the National Space Day 2024 celebrations. It will also feature talks by Isro scientists.
The competitions are open only to students who are nominated by educational institutions (schools in Bengaluru and colleges in Karnataka).
Participants are required to register for the event by Monday. Candidates can find more details on the programmes through email on nspd2024@nsilindia.co.in.
India celebrates August 23 as National Space Day to commemorate the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23, 2023.
Isro chairman live
Dr S Somanath, Chairman of Isro, will be live on Instagram (isro.dos) on August 3 to answer selected questions from the audience, between 6 pm and 7 pm.
The questions for Somanath can be posted on Isro’s Instagram, X and Facebook pages, and its YouTube channel with #asksomanathisro.
Published 26 July 2024, 21:24 IST