National Space Day: NSIL to organise quiz, startup contest

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of Isro, will organise a quiz on space-related topics for high school students and a startup pitch competition for engineering students on August 2.

The event will be held at the Isro headquarters here, in connection with the National Space Day 2024 celebrations. It will also feature talks by Isro scientists.

The competitions are open only to students who are nominated by educational institutions (schools in Bengaluru and colleges in Karnataka).