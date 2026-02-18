<p>The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it recovered 4.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore from a Brazilian national at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-airport">Bengaluru airport</a> and stopped the smuggling attempt. </p><p>The suspect had chemically infused the cocaine in clothing fabric, in a rare modus operandi, to evade the authorities, officials said. </p>.Bengaluru to Host India’s Only International Career & Leadership Summit This February.<p>The operation was executed by the NCB's Bengaluru Zonal Unit in the early hours of February 17. </p><p>"The accused travelled from São Paulo in Brazil to Doha, Qatar, and subsequently boarded a flight from Doha to Bengaluru," an NCB statement said. </p><p>"During examination of his checked-in baggage, officers recovered four ladies’ handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. These cavities were found to contain multiple pieces of clothing fabric chemically infused with cocaine," it added. </p><p>The NCB said that the suspect has been secured for detailed questioning to ascertain the source, destination, and wider conspiracy involved in the trafficking attempt. </p><p>"Necessary legal action under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been initiated. Any person having information related to the sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances may share the same by calling the MANAS – National Narcotics Helpline, Toll-Free Number 1933. The identity of the caller will be kept strictly confidential," the NCB said. </p>