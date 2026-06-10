Nearly 5 years after single use plastic ban, implementation remains weak

<p>Bengaluru: Local bodies, including pollution control boards, are yet to comply with the ban on single use plastic (SUP), nearly five years after the ban came into force.</p>.<p>The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has sought field inspections, action-taken reports, and setting up of a control room.</p>.<p>The August 2021 ban on SUP became effective from December 31, 2022.</p>.<p>Writing to the state government, the CPCB cited the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules, putting principal secretaries of the urban development and panchayat raj departments as in-charge for its implementation.</p>.Bengaluru: After plastic sheet ban, cloth back in idli making.<p>In the last four years, the board asked state authorities, including the PCBs, to conduct exhaustive inspection drives to identify and crackdown on manufacturers and suppliers of SUP.</p>.<p>But continued SUP use and carry bags of less than 120 microns has been a cause for concern.</p>.<p>The CPCB has now asked the secretaries to constitute special teams and conduct enforcement drives for four days in June and for one month every quarter.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has been asked to coordinate with the Urban Development Department.</p>.<p>The CPCB has asked states to submit a quarterly report detailing enforcement drives, specifying the number of inspections and action taken. It has also asked states to set up a control room to monitor the enforcement. </p>.<p><span class="bold">Just 66 of 540 complaints addressed</span></p>.<p>Of the 540 complaints on the Single Use Plastic (SUP) public grievance portal, the state government has resolved a meagre 66 between July 2020 and May 2026.</p>.<p>The situation is not different in other states, with the governments addressing fewer complaints.</p>.<p>The CPCB has asked authorities to resolve all of them.</p>