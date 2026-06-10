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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nearly 5 years after single use plastic ban, implementation remains weak

The August 2021 ban on SUP became effective from December 31, 2022.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:39 IST
plastic banCPCB

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