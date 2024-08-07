Need for strict monitoring of drugs in the state, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

"Such medicines are being sold and delivered to people's homes without anyone's fear. This is having a negative impact on people's health. The main purpose of the drugs control department is public health -- to keep public health in mind and monitor the quality of drugs," he said, expressing dissatisfaction at the department's functioning.

He has asked officials to submit a detailed report on the measures taken to check for the quality of drugs, official visit to pharmacies, and action taken against those that make poor-quality drugs, instructing the drugs controller to formulate an action plan to ensure such drugs don't make it to the market. He also assured officials that the department will protect and support those who fulfill their responsibilities well.

Principal Secretary Harsh Gupta slammed the department for poor work, questioning if the department should be shut if "everything is all right".

"What are you doing if you cannot book a single case or take action against poor-quality medicine manufacturers?" he asked.