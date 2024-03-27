‘Need more performance venues, corporate support’

Every year, March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day. Artistes say Bengaluru is open to experimental plays and provides ample space for amateur groups to thrive. They reflect on the upside of the city’s theatre scene and share their wishlist to make it better.
‘Crowd for long plays’
The theatre scene is...
“...supportive of experiments like long productions and folk plays. Long plays like Kuvempu’s ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’ and Prakash Belawadi’s ‘Parva’ attract big crowds. Bengaluru also boasts a large number of theatre shows round the year.
However, after the pandemic, it is becoming difficult to lure people to theatre shows.
Wishlist:
Our theatre scene is concentrated in pockets, around Ranga Shankara in J P Nagar and Jagriti Theatre in Whitefield. We need more venues. Spaces like Kuvempu Rangamandira are closed and others are in a dilapidated state. Government auditoriums should be privatised or outsourced for better maintenance.
— Abhishek Iyengar, theatre director, and founder of WeMove Theatre, Jayanagar
‘Amateur theatre is booming’
The theatre scene is...
“...vibrant like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Bengaluru is a hub for showcasing new productions in the south. The amateur theatre scene is also booming here.
Wishlist:
“Many performance venues are not quite affordable. Also, there is a lack of camaraderie amid the current crop of artistes when compared to our seniors.”
— P D Satish Chandra, actor and founder of Pra.Ka.Sam Trust, Rajarajeshwari Nagar
‘Need corporate support’
The theatre scene is...
“... taking baby steps towards becoming professional. Currently, artistes cannot earn their livelihood just by doing theatre. As a result, most existing professional groups feel bound to create productions that are massy. Amateur groups, on the other hand, are able to experiment.”
Wishlist:
“The city is expanding, so we need more spaces that are affordable and easily accessible. The government can only do so much. I hope that corporate companies can include theatre in their CSR activities.”
— Keerthi Bhanu, actor and secretary of Sanchaya, Jayanagar
‘Artistes help each other’
The theatre scene is...
“...full of artistes who stand up for each other when the need arises. Enthusiasm for theatre is shared by the young and old.”
Wishlist:
“Mentoring and funding support must be extended to young theatre teams. Theatre should be taught on par with subjects like math and science in school. Bengaluru also deserves an organisation like Mumbai’s National Centre for Performing Arts, which can archive theatre work and make it accessible to people at all times.”
— Rajashree S R, theatre actor, and founder of Vyoma, J P Nagar
‘Hosts multilingual shows’
The theatre scene is...
“...buzzing with a large number of shows across Kannada, English, Hindi, and even languages like Tulu and Konkani.”
Wishlist:
“Bengaluru needs more cultural spaces. This will help expand the audience base.”
— Ritwik Simha, convenor of Vedike Foundation, Banashankari