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NEET re-exam: Bengaluru imposes ban orders within 200m of exam centres to ensure smooth conduct

City police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Friday.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:43 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNEET

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