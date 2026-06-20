NEET re-exam: Bengaluru imposes ban orders within 200m of exam centres to ensure smooth conduct

<p>Bengaluru: The city police have issued prohibitory orders around the NEET examination centres in the city. The NEET re-examination will be held on Sunday. </p>.<p>City police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Friday. </p>.<p class="bodytext">As per the order, prohibitory orders will be in effect within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres across the city. This is being done to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly and securely. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The order further stated that xerox shops, cyber centres, and computer centres operating in the prohibited area should be shut down.</p>