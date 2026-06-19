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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam | Prohibitory orders around exam centres in Bengaluru

The order further stated that Xerox shops, cyber centres, and computer centres operating in the prohibited area should be shut down.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaNEETNEET resultsreexam

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