NEET-UG 2026 re-exam | Prohibitory orders around exam centres in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Given the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG 2026</a> re-examination on June 21, Bengaluru city police have issued prohibitory orders around the examination centres in the city.</p><p>The order was issued on Friday by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>city police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).</p>.Medical colleges asked not to grant leave to students during NEET-UG re-exam period.<p>As per the order, prohibitory orders will be in effect within a 200-metre radius around the examination centres in different parts of the city. This is being done to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly and securely. </p><p>The order further stated that Xerox shops, cyber centres, and computer centres operating in the prohibited area should be shut down.</p>