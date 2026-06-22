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NEET-UG 2026 re-test | Students miss exam in Bengaluru amid Congress event traffic snarls

One of them, travelling from Magadi, could not get a bus on time and reached the centre late.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 23:51 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 23:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNEET

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