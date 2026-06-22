NEET-UG 2026 re-test | Students miss exam in Bengaluru amid Congress event traffic snarls

<p>Bengaluru: Thousands of students appeared for the much-anticipated NEET re-exam on Sunday at centres across Bengaluru but several reportedly missed the exam due to traffic restrictions caused by a mega event organised by the Congress state leadership. </p>.<p>High drama unfolded outside the RC College of Commerce as several aspirants were barred from appearing for the exam after arriving a few minutes late as the entry gates were closed at 1.30 pm. </p>.<p>One of them, travelling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/magadi">Magadi</a>, could not get a bus on time and reached the centre late. </p>.<p>In a desperate attempt to get in, three female students tried to climb over the main gate but had to back out after finding the inner gate leading to the exam centre shut. The girls were later seen climbing out. </p>.<p>Though local police personnel deployed at the exam venue empathised with the students and permitted them through the outer gate, exam invigilators and security staff inside refused to let them enter the hall, citing rigid electronic protocols and face-recognition deadlines. </p>.NEET candidate arrested in Varanasi as SIM card, old question paper found in undergarments.<p>Furious parents staged a protest outside the gate. They alleged that a Congress event at Palace Grounds where B K Hariprasad took charge as state party chief had paralysed traffic across central Bengaluru, jeopardising their children’s future. </p>.<p>One parent fumed: "The reporting deadline was 1.30 pm and the students came at 1.31 pm. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> re-exam was announced a month ago. Why did the Congress organise its rally on this very day? The rally triggered a three-hour traffic jam. How will students reach exam centres?" </p>.<p>The parents alleged that not enough traffic police were deployed to clear the congestion because most were posted near Palace Grounds for the political event. </p>.<p>Home Minister Priyank Kharge acknowledged that three students had missed the exam at RC College. </p>.<p>A viral post on X claimed that several NEET aspirants nearly missed the exam at MES PU College, Malleswaram, due to traffic congestion. The students, who had travelled from a neighbouring district, got caught in a severe traffic jam near RT Nagar Road and Palace Grounds. </p>.<p>The home minister said the traffic police had issued public notifications and traffic advisories well in advance. </p>.<p>Students who took the exam said it was "quite moderate".</p>