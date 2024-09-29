Neev Literature festival showcases popular global and Indian authors and illustrators

Bengaluru: Neev Literature Festival threw open a host of opportunities for budding young writers. The event featured a variety of sessions designed for children, parents, and educators, showcasing both renowned global and Indian authors and illustrators.
The festival, on Saturday, began with a discussion led by Devika Cariapa, featuring historian Manu Pillai, who spoke about how reading influenced his childhood and personal identity.
Prominent writer-illustrators, including the two-time Caldecott Medal winner Sophie Blackall, engaged the audience in exploring the creation of picture books.
Blackall shared insights into how a farmhouse and its inhabitants inspired her book, emphasising the importance of textures and materials in her illustrations.
Workshops and masterclasses covered diverse topics, from graphic novels to climate-centric writing, catering to various interests.
The festival also launched the anthology Go Wild—Stories, Essays, and Comics that Celebrate Earth, edited by Bijal Vachharajani.
Storytelling sessions were presented by Goshtarang, a theatre troupe from Maharashtra, which involved multilingual performances featuring Marathi stories, Scandinavian folktales, and adaptations of well-known children's books.
Author Andaleeb Wajid was honoured for her young adult novel The Henna Start-Up at the Neev Book Award ceremony.
A stage adaptation of Anushka Ravishankar’s Moin and the Monster, directed by Akshay Gandhi, was showcased.
