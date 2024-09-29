Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Neev Literature festival showcases popular global and Indian authors and illustrators

The event featured a variety of sessions designed for children, parents, and educators, showcasing both renowned global and Indian authors and illustrators.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 18:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Neev Literature Festival threw open a host of opportunities for budding young writers. The event featured a variety of sessions designed for children, parents, and educators, showcasing both renowned global and Indian authors and illustrators. 

The festival, on Saturday, began with a discussion led by Devika Cariapa, featuring historian Manu Pillai, who spoke about how reading influenced his childhood and personal identity. 

Prominent writer-illustrators, including the two-time Caldecott Medal winner Sophie Blackall, engaged the audience in exploring the creation of picture books.

Blackall shared insights into how a farmhouse and its inhabitants inspired her book, emphasising the importance of textures and materials in her illustrations.

Workshops and masterclasses covered diverse topics, from graphic novels to climate-centric writing, catering to various interests.

The festival also launched the anthology Go Wild—Stories, Essays, and Comics that Celebrate Earth, edited by Bijal Vachharajani. 

Storytelling sessions were presented by Goshtarang, a theatre troupe from Maharashtra, which involved multilingual performances featuring Marathi stories, Scandinavian folktales, and adaptations of well-known children's books.

Author Andaleeb Wajid was honoured for her young adult novel The Henna Start-Up at the Neev Book Award ceremony.

A stage adaptation of Anushka Ravishankar’s Moin and the Monster, directed by Akshay Gandhi, was showcased.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2024, 18:53 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaneev literature festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT