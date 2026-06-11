Nepalese couple arrested in Bengaluru for stealing Rs 25 lakh from contractor's house

<p>Bengaluru: Amruthahalli police have arrested a Nepalese couple for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from the residence of a contractor and attempting to flee the city.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Pawan Bista, 30, and Seeta Bista, 28.</p>.<p>According to a senior police officer, the couple had been employed by contractor Subba Reddy, a resident of Arkavathi Layout, about a month ago.</p>.<p>Pawan worked as a security guard, while his wife Seeta was employed as a domestic help. The couple was staying in a room provided by Reddy at his residence.</p>.Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested.<p>Police said Reddy had kept the cash at home to pay wages to workers engaged in his contracting business.</p>.<p>Taking advantage of their access to the house and knowledge of where the money was kept, the couple stole Rs 25 lakh and were planning to leave the city.</p>.<p>After the theft came to light, Amruthahalli police registered a case on May 28.</p>.<p>Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the accused were traced and arrested, and the stolen cash was recovered, the officer said.</p>