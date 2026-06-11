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Nepalese couple arrested in Bengaluru for stealing Rs 25 lakh from contractor's house

According to a senior police officer, the couple had been employed by contractor Subba Reddy, a resident of Arkavathi Layout, about a month ago.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:43 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:43 IST
BengaluruCrimeArrestedStealing

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