Nepalese couple suspected of stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 15 crore

Surendra Kumar Jain, who runs Arihant Jewellers in Hosahalli, filed a complaint on November 7, claiming that valuables worth Rs 15.1 crore were missing from his house and expressed suspicion about his employee Namraz and his wife.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 00:52 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 00:52 IST
