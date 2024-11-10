Nepalese couple suspected of stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 15 crore

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police are on the lookout for a Nepalese couple who allegedly stole cash and valuables worth a whopping Rs 15.1 crore from their employer’s house in western Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar. </p>.<p>Surendra Kumar Jain, who runs Arihant Jewellers in Hosahalli, filed a complaint on November 7, claiming that valuables worth Rs 15.1 crore were missing from his house and expressed suspicion about his employee Namraz and his wife. </p>.<p>According to Jain, he had kept the jewellery of his wife, mother, and sister, as well as the proceeds of his business, in the house locker. </p>.Woman tonsured and paraded for stealing in Bihar's West Champaran district.<p>According to Jain, Namraz joined his jewellery store as a helper six months ago. As he didn’t have a house, Jain arranged accommodation in the basement of his house in the security room. Namraz stayed with his wife and was helping Jain with small housework. </p>.<p>According to a senior police officer, Namraz gained Jain's confidence in the last six months and had access to the house keys. During this time, he also observed the lockers where Jain kept cash and valuables. </p>.<p>According to the officer, Jain and his family left for Gujarat for a religious fair on November 1. Gaining advantage of the situation, Namraz allegedly colluded with his wife and two unknown people to break into the house and steal the valuables. </p>.<p>Police suspect that Namraz had fled to his hometown in Nepal. A police team has gone looking for him and other suspects. </p>