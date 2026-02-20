<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on Friday visited the Traffic Management Centre here as part of his official city tour, police said.</p><p>Schoof, who arrived here on Thursday, was hosted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dh-bengaluru-2040-summit-bengaluru-has-all-the-potential-to-become-global-cultural-hotspot-3905540">Bengaluru </a>Traffic Police at the TMC, they added.</p>.<p>The visit was attended by Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, along with other senior officers, police said.</p><p>During the visit, senior officials showcased innovative initiatives and global best practices in traffic management, highlighting Bengaluru's focus on smarter and safer roads, according to a police statement.</p>.Slow traffic: Bengaluru cops counter TomTom Traffic Index survey numbers.<p>The prime minister was briefed on advanced, technology-driven systems implemented to enhance road safety, streamline urban mobility, and ensure efficient enforcement.</p><p>The delegation also witnessed live demonstrations of real-time monitoring, AI-enabled surveillance, adaptive traffic signal control, and integrated command-and-control operations at the centre, officials added.</p>