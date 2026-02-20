Menu
Netherlands PM Dick Schoof visits Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre

Schoof was briefed on advanced, technology-driven systems implemented to enhance road safety, streamline urban mobility, and ensure efficient enforcement.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 11:05 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 11:05 IST
