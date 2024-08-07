New airport lounge presents Bengaluru’s heritage, art & music  

Bengaluru: The aptly named 080 Lounge in Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is a celebration of Bengaluru and Karnataka’s heritage represented by the local art, music and culinary delights.
The lounge reflects the four-pillar philosophy of Terminal 2: sustainability, art and culture, terminal in a garden, and technology.
By managing operations in-house, the airport ensures adherence to sustainability goals and has earned international certification for its efforts.
A notable feature is the Music Tree sculpture, crafted from Lantana wood by tribal artisans from the Nilgiris.
The Courtyard Club at the 080 Lounge in Terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport. DH PHOTO/SHANTANU HORANAD
The 080 Lounge also highlights Bengaluru’s nightlife, live music scene and Karnataka’s coffee heritage.
Terminal 2 showcases artwork of iconic Bengaluru spots like Commercial Street and Brigade Road and has expanded its retail and food options with both local and international brands. All restaurants offer Braille menus and a grab-and-go counter for passengers.
Published 06 August 2024, 21:13 IST