Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New ‘Alcohol-in-Beverage’ tax model triggers price concerns in Bengaluru

Under the draft rules, taxation will be directly linked to alcohol content per litre. For distributors, the rate is fixed at Rs 1,000 per litre of pure alcohol.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsExciseAlcohol

Follow us on :

Follow Us