<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">state</a> government’s move to overhaul its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor</a> excise policy has triggered uncertainty across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">city</a>’s spirits market.</p>.<p>Under the draft rules, taxation will be directly linked to alcohol content per litre. For distributors, the rate is fixed at Rs 1,000 per litre of pure alcohol.</p>.<p>"The shift to taxing pure alcohol per litre is a major reform,” said a representative of the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association. "Our concern is the compression of pricing slabs. Mid-range brands could be pushed into higher premium categories due to the recalibration of tax incidence."</p>.Karnataka govt issues draft on alcohol-by-volume tax regime.<p>"The big winners appear to be premium players such as Diageo and United Breweries, as deregulation allows them to price their labels more competitively without seeking state approvals,” he added.</p>.<p>For instance, brands previously in Slab 5 (Rs 651–750) are now being merged into broader categories, where the Additional Excise Duty (AED) per litre of pure alcohol increases sharply as prices rise.</p>.<p>For beer, the draft proposes a tax of Rs 12 per bulk litre for products with up to 5% alcohol, and Rs 20 for those up to 8%.</p>.<p>“We expected a 10–15% drop in beer prices,” said a customer at an MRP outlet. “But breweries are using price deregulation to offset rising logistics costs. The tax is lower, but the MRP remains unchanged.”</p>.<p>However, local microbreweries and small-scale wineries say they have been overlooked. The association also warned that the pure alcohol–based taxation model could hurt the low-cost liquor segment prevalent in rural areas.</p>.<p>The government is targeting Rs 45,000 crore in revenue for FY 2026–27. The Finance Department has given stakeholders seven days to submit objections before finalising the rules.</p>