New Alzheimer's drug works best in early stages, say doctors in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Donanemab, the newly approved Alzheimer's drug, is effective mainly in the disease's early stages, say doctors in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, who stress the need for timely diagnosis.</p>.<p>"Donanemab is a new molecule that targets the amyloid fibrils in the brain from accumulating, which are responsible for <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/alzheimer">Alzheimer</a>'s," said geriatrician Dr Steve Paul Manjaly.</p>.<p>"This medication stops the accumulation of amyloid fibrils, resulting in the transmission of signals in the brain and improving memory and cognitive performance."</p>.<p>"Presently, there are no existing treatments to reverse or halt the disease significantly. It can only temporarily sustain the degradation and have positive effects on mood," he said. "Compared to that, Donanemab will halt the progression."</p>.A step closer to solving the Alzheimer’s puzzle.<p>Doctors also note that late diagnosis of Alzheimer's is common, with most patients presenting only at the moderate or advanced stages of cognitive impairment.</p>.<p>"Studies suggest that 50-70% of people with dementia remain undiagnosed. Disease-modifying drugs are helpful in the earlier stages," said neurology consultant Dr Pradeep R.</p>.<p>"The most potential impact would be that the awareness of this drug would push for earlier screenings, diagnosis, and family awareness."</p>.<p>However, some doctors believe the high cost of the medicine would be a potential barrier.</p>.<p>"Donanemab is likely to be expensive for most Indian families, especially in the initial years after its introduction," said neurology lead consultant Dr Anuradha HK.</p>.<p>"The total cost may include not only the medicine itself, but also specialist consultations, diagnostic tests such as MRI and amyloid scans, infusion charges and regular monitoring during treatment.</p>.<p>"Wider availability, local pricing strategies and insurance support could improve affordability in the future."</p>.<p><strong>Biomarker testing</strong></p>.<p>Blood biomarkers might soon become part of routine Alzheimer's diagnosis due to their simplicity, doctors note.</p>.<p>"These tests can look for proteins tied to Alzheimer's pathology using just a simple blood sample, so in many ways they are less invasive than the diagnostic approaches we use right now," said neurology lead consultant Dr BK Madhusudhan.</p>.<p>"As people become more aware about dementia, and as diagnostic tools become easier to access, blood-based biomarkers are expected to take on a bigger part in everyday clinical practice."</p>