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New Alzheimer's drug works best in early stages, say doctors in Bengaluru

Doctors also note that late diagnosis of Alzheimer's is common, with most patients presenting only at the moderate or advanced stages of cognitive impairment.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:04 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaAlzheimer

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