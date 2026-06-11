New BMTC bus from Jigani APC Circle

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will introduce a new non-AC bus service on the following route on June 15: </p>.<p>CHAKRA-3: Jigani APC Circle to Jigani APC Circle via Haragadde, Indluvadi Cross, Anekal, Karpur Gate, Chandapura and Rupesh Hotel. Four buses will be deployed on this route. </p>.KSRTC's 'most-disciplined' Volvo driver retires after 34-year service.<p>The first bus service will be at 6 am and the last at 7.10 pm, according to an official release. </p>