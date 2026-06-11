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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New BMTC bus from Jigani APC Circle

The first bus service will be at 6 am and the last at 7.10 pm, according to an official release.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 02:41 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 02:41 IST
BengaluruBMTC

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