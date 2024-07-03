New BMTC bus service from July 3

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing a new non-AC bus service, starting Wednesday.
MF-2: Baiyappanahalli metro station (back gate) to Ramamurthy Nagar bridge via B Channasandra, SBI, Kasturinagar 2nd Stage, Benniganahalli bridge and Sadanandanagar.
There will be 20 one-way trips on this route daily.
The bus service from the Baiyappanahalli metro station will start at 7.20 am, 8 am, 8.40 am, 9.20 am, 10.25 am, 5.05 pm, 5.45 pm, 6.45 pm, 7.30 pm, 8.10 pm and 8.50 pm.
The bus service from Ramamurthy Nagar will start at 7.40 am, 8.20 am, 9 am, 9.40 am, 5.25 pm, 6.05 pm, 6.45 pm, 7.50 pm and 8.30 pm.
Published 02 July 2024, 23:08 IST