New BMTC bus services to begin on three routes from May 18

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is introducing bus services on three new routes on May 18. </p>.<p><strong>EX-298M (express with limited stops):</strong> Majestic to Vijayapura via Hebbal, Yelahanka and Devanahalli. Eight buses will make 47 one-way trips on this route daily. </p>.<p>The first bus from Majestic will depart at 6.20 am and the last at 9.30 pm. From Vijayapura, the first service will be at 6.10 am and the last at 9 pm. </p>.<p><strong>285-MV: </strong>Majestic to Ghati Subramanya Temple via Hebbal, Yelahanka NES and Doddaballapur. Five buses will make 18 one-way trips on this route daily. </p>.Now, travel on BMTC's AC buses to Channapatna.<p>The first service from Majestic will be at 5 am and the last 7.50 pm. In the return direction, the first service will be at 5.45 am and the last at 7.45 pm. </p>.<p><strong>298-MW:</strong> Devanahalli to Nandi Cross via Avathi and Venkatagiri Kote. Three buses will make 60 trips on this route daily. </p>.<p>The first service from Devanahalli is at 6.40 am and the last 7.55 pm. From Nandi Cross, the first service is at 7.20 am and the last at 8.35 pm. </p>