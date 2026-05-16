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New BMTC bus services to begin on three routes from May 18

The first bus from Majestic will depart at 6.20 am and the last at 9.30 pm.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:33 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 22:33 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBMTC

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