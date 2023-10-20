New book details breast cancer survivor’s journey

“According to statistics, one in 28 Indian women is likely to develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Now women under 40 are also getting it. Even men get breast cancer. Despite the fact that breast cancer is so prevalent, it can be treated and cured easily if detected early. But the awareness on this matter is low,” Latha shares.

She hopes her book can drive people, especially women, to take their breast health seriously. The book also offers lessons for caregivers.