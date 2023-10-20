New book details breast cancer survivor’s journey

Journalist Latha Srinivasan has penned down her journey of surviving breast cancer in a partly-autobiographical, partly-self-help book titled The Pink Elephant.
Latha, who moved from Bengaluru to Chennai recently, was diagnosed with second-stage breast cancer in 2004 at the age of 30.
“According to statistics, one in 28 Indian women is likely to develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Now women under 40 are also getting it. Even men get breast cancer. Despite the fact that breast cancer is so prevalent, it can be treated and cured easily if detected early. But the awareness on this matter is low,” Latha shares.
She hopes her book can drive people, especially women, to take their breast health seriously. The book also offers lessons for caregivers.
Latha wanted to write the book many years ago but got around to doing it only this year. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Latha announced her book (published by Notion Press) over the weekend to observe the occasion.
Proceeds from the book sale will go towards the Adyar Cancer Institute, a non-profit cancer treatment and research centre based in Chennai.
‘The Pink Elephant’ available online for Rs 299.