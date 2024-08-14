New communities thriving in Bengaluru

The community was born out of an impromptu Iftar walk Akash hosted in April. Since its launch, the group has hosted six intimate meetups, exploring Sindhi and Mediterranean cuisines, and dishes from Dindigul. Each meetup is hosted either at a restaurant or a member’s home. “If the group gets bigger, the intimate nature of the meeting is lost. Ideally, we prefer to stick to a group of 12-15,” says Akash. A member pays between Rs 300 and Rs 800 for a meetup, and at least two meetups are hosted every month. Currently, the WhatsApp group has 55 members, with over 400 requests pending. “We vet the requests thoroughly. Every day we add about four to five new members,” he adds. In addition to exploring delectable food, these meetups also provide an avenue for members to share poetry, music and story. Work talk is strictly prohibited.