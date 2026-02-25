<p>The newly constructed Corporation First Grade College in Gandhinagar was inaugurated on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The building was constructed by the Bengaluru Central City Corporation under the Amruth Nagarothana scheme at a cost of Rs 4 crore.</p>.Mercury rises in Bengaluru; summer to set in from March 1: IMD.<p>Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the facility, urged the public to make full use of it.</p>.<p>“From LKG to PG, the institution offers comprehensive educational support. Students should take advantage of the facilities provided,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao added that there is a demand to introduce BCA and MCA courses at the college and directed officials to work towards securing the necessary approvals.</p>