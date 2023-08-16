New data protection law draws criticism 

INDIA’S FIRST ATTEMPT TO PROTECT DATA

Prior to this, India did not have a law dedicated to protection of personal digital data. Globally, over 120 countries have legislation in place for data protection. In 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) made headlines. It was hailed for its extensive and progressive legal provisions to safeguard the data of EU citizens. While the DPDP Act is modelled on the GDPR, it is nowhere near as

exhaustive, experts say.

WHAT IS THE DPDP ACT?

The landmark law seeks to lay down the rights and duties of citizens and the obligations of the data fiduciaries when it comes to the use of collected personal data. It states that fiduciaries must have free, informed and unconditional consent from individuals before their data is processed. They are also responsible for protecting the data and avoiding data breaches. Exemptions are made when the

data is required to prevent and probe offences, for detecting financial frauds, and to enforce legal rights or claims. Government entities are exempted from the law if their purpose is to protect the sovereignty, integrity and security of the state.