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New excise policy: Local liquor may get pricier in Karnataka

Karnataka becomes the first state in India to adopt this model but the change is set to make cheap liquor pricier even as premium brands get a price cut.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 00:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsExcise Policy

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