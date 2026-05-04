Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New flyover eases Silk Board crawl, but creates fresh jam at Bengaluru's Ragigudda

While the flyover bypasses the chaos of Silk Board Junction, commuters find themselves caught in a gridlock the moment they descend.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 22:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFlyoverSilk Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us