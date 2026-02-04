<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-maheshwar-rao">M Maheshwar Rao</a>, Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a blueprint for the construction of an additional flyover near Iblur Junction.</p>.<p>Rao, who held a joint inspection with officials from GBA, B-SMILE, BMRCL, and the East and South City Corporations, said the stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram will be developed in a comprehensive manner.</p>.<p>"Constructing an additional flyover at Iblur Junction would significantly reduce traffic congestion. An approximately 800-metre flyover is required at Iblur Junction,” he said.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority seeks St John’s land for Ejipura flyover portal piers.<p>Officials were instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan detailing the estimated cost, construction model, and time required for completion.</p>.<p>“In coordination with the South City Corporation and the BMRCL, steps should be taken for comprehensive development of Silk Board Junction, including installation of HRPC, precautionary measures to prevent flooding, and other related works,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao also observed that roads below the metro stations along the ORR are uneven, and that due to pile cap works, road width is gradually reducing, which could lead to increased congestion.</p>.<p>He instructed officials to inspect all metro stations along the ORR and immediately rectify issues wherever found.</p>.<p>He directed officials from the city corporation and traffic police to jointly inspect the ORR and submit a list of required pedestrian skywalks, along with design details and estimated funding requirements.</p>