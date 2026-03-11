Menu
New initiative boosts comic artists in Bengaluru

The Comic Book Trust of India is based in New Delhi, with Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, serving as its chief trustee.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 00:07 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 00:07 IST
